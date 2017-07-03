Launching of first ever Urdu Digital Dictionary welcomed

ISLAMABAD, June 3 (APP): People from different walks of life

welcomed the launching of first-ever Urdu Digital Dictionary by Urdu

Dictionary Board (UDB), Karachi, terming it as a valuable asset for

promotion of Urdu language among the younger generation.

The dictionary, comprising over 22 volumes, is available

online for the users to assist them in learning Urdu language with

actual meanings, pronunciation and sounds.

The dictionary was compiled by UDB, Karachi under the

supervision of National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH)

Division.

Talking to APP, President of Pakistan National Language

Movement Fatima Qamar said this is indeed a revolutionary step

toward promotion of Urdu language taken by UDB and it will help

younger generation in getting deep insight into Urdu language.

“The initiative of launching first ever Urdu Digital

Dictionary would serve as milestone toward preservation and

promotion of Urdu which is our national language,” she said.

Urdu Digital Dictionary, created in Nastaleeq Font, is easy to

comprehend and readers can have access to the latest collection of

words in standardized font through internet, she added.

Prominent Calligraphist, Wasil Shahid said implementation of

Urdu as an official language is constitutional, legal and national

duty and the present leadership is taking viable initiatives to

realize this dream. Reactivation of Urdu Dictionary Board was also

a step toward this direction.

He said this comprehensive dictionary will serve as a valuable

gift for the literature lovers and young generation to quench their

thirst for knowledge and discover Urdu language through modern

facility.

The users will not face difficulties in finding the Urdu words

and their meanings, pronunciation and sound patterns through this

modern facility, he added.

Prominent social activist, Dr. Jamal Nasir said, “this is the

high time that we teach our children national language when they are

idealizing culture and language of others due to modern technology.”

Urdu Digital Dictionary will serve as impetus to invoke love

for Urdu language among youngsters and instil book reading habit in

them, he added.

Shagufta Shahid, lecturer at a college appreciated the efforts

of UDB for compiling this digital dictionary and said, this step

would further the efforts of the government to implement Urdu as an

official language.

The task of creating first-ever Urdu Dictionary was given to

Urdu Dictionary Board after which the work was started under the

supervision of Advisor to Prime Minister on NHLH, Irfan Siddiqui.

This state-of-the-art digital dictionary will enable the users

to check meanings, synonyms and antonyms of the word in the first

phase while during the second phase of the project, the readers will

be given facility to check sound and pronunciation of a word through

the internet.