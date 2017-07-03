Launching of first ever Urdu Digital Dictionary welcomed

ISLAMABAD, June 3 (APP): People from different walks of life
welcomed the launching of first-ever Urdu Digital Dictionary by Urdu
Dictionary Board (UDB), Karachi, terming it as a valuable asset for
promotion of Urdu language among the younger generation.
The dictionary, comprising over 22 volumes, is available
online for the users to assist them in learning Urdu language with
actual meanings, pronunciation and sounds.
The dictionary was compiled by UDB, Karachi under the
supervision of National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH)
Division.
Talking to APP, President of Pakistan National Language
Movement Fatima Qamar said this is indeed a revolutionary step
toward promotion of Urdu language taken by UDB and it will help
younger generation in getting deep insight into Urdu language.
“The initiative of launching first ever Urdu Digital
Dictionary would serve as milestone toward preservation and
promotion of Urdu which is our national language,” she said.
Urdu Digital Dictionary, created in Nastaleeq Font, is easy to
comprehend and readers can have access to the latest collection of
words in standardized font through internet, she added.
Prominent Calligraphist, Wasil Shahid said implementation of
Urdu as an official language is constitutional, legal and national
duty and the present leadership is taking viable initiatives to
realize this dream. Reactivation of Urdu Dictionary Board was also
a step toward this direction.
He said this comprehensive dictionary will serve as a valuable
gift for the literature lovers and young generation to quench their
thirst for knowledge and discover Urdu language through modern
facility.
The users will not face difficulties in finding the Urdu words
and their meanings, pronunciation and sound patterns through this
modern facility, he added.
Prominent social activist, Dr. Jamal Nasir said, “this is the
high time that we teach our children national language when they are
idealizing culture and language of others due to modern technology.”
Urdu Digital Dictionary will serve as impetus to invoke love
for Urdu language among youngsters and instil book reading habit in
them, he added.
Shagufta Shahid, lecturer at a college appreciated the efforts
of UDB for compiling this digital dictionary and said, this step
would further the efforts of the government to implement Urdu as an
official language.
The task of creating first-ever Urdu Dictionary was given to
Urdu Dictionary Board after which the work was started under the
supervision of Advisor to Prime Minister on NHLH, Irfan Siddiqui.
This state-of-the-art digital dictionary will enable the users
to check meanings, synonyms and antonyms of the word in the first
phase while during the second phase of the project, the readers will
be given facility to check sound and pronunciation of a word through
the internet.
