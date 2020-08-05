India trapped in blind alley to culminate into Kashmir freedom: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that having all of their miscalculated assumptions on Kashmir fallen apart, Narendra Modi’s fascist regime has been trapped in a blind alley and the situation would ultimately culminate into the freedom of Kashmir.

“They are up in a blind alley. If they backtrack, they lose Kashmir. If they prolong (siege in Kashmir), the world is watching them… If they go to the extent of crushing Kashmiri people, it will prompt world reaction,” the prime minister said addressing the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir as the country observed Youm-e-Istehsal to mark first anniversary of Indian illegal actions of August 5, 2019.

Started with recitation of verses from Holy Quran and Naat after playing of national anthem of Pakistan and Kashmir, the session was chaired by Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir. The proceedings were attended by President AJK Sardar Masood Khan, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, and members of the assembly.

While in the galleries were the federal cabinet members including Senator Shibli Faraz, Ali Amin Gandapur, Shahryar Afridi, SAPM Moeed Yousuf and others.

The prime minister who, earlier led a solidarity walk in the AJK capital along with AJK PM and president, said on August 5 last, India had committed a strategic blunder. He said the situation which Kashmir was currently going through would ultimately culminate into the freedom of Kashmir.