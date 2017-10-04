Lahore firm against NBP

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): Lahore Region Blues piled up 359 runs

against NBP on the second day of round two of the Quaid-e-Azam

Trophy played at different venues across the country.

The overnight score of Lahore was 296 at KRL stadium

Rawalpindi.

NBP in their First Innings went all down scoring 154 runs

while after given follow on NBP could made 64 runs losing four

wickets in 22 overs.

At Pindi Cricket Stadium, HBL beat Rawalpindi Region by an

innings and 65 runs.

Rawalpindi region scored 102 and 130 runs in their first and

second innings, respectively.

However HBL declared the innings after scoring 297 runs.

At Diamond Cricket Ground, SNGPL made 265 runs for 8 wickets in their

first innings.

Iftikhar Ahmed 98 not out, Mohammad Hafeez 37, Sami Niazi 21

not out batted well.

The overnight score was 310 runs of Islamabad Region and made

5 more runs on Wednesday.