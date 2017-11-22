Lahore Blues beat Islamabad in National T20 match

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP):Lahore Region Blues beat Islamabad Region by five wickets in the match of the National Twenty20 Cup 2017-18 at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Batting first, Islamabad Region scored 174 runs for 3 in 20 overs. Shan Masood 103 not out, Rohail Nazir 33, Faizan Riaz 19 not out batted well.

For Lahore Blues, Khalid Usman 2 for 32 and Aizaz Cheema 1 for 38 took wickets.

In reply, Lahore Blues achieved the target scoring 177 runs for 5 in 18.4 overs. Ahmed Shahzad 79 and Hussain Tallat 41 were the main contributors.

For Islamabad, Muhammad Irfan 1 for 18, Hassan Raza 1 for 22, Umar Gul 1 for 31 and Arsal Sheikh 1 for 33 bagged wickets.

Shan Masood of Islamabad Region was declared Man of the match.

Summarized scores:

Islamabad Region 174-3 in 20 overs: (Shan Masood 103*, 68 balls, 12x4s, 2x6s, Rohail Nazir 33, 27 balls, 2x4s, 1×6, Faizan Riaz 19*, 13 balls, 3x4s, Khalid Usman 2-32, Aizaz Cheema 1-38).

Lahore Region Blues 177-5 in 18.4 overs: (Ahmed Shahzad 79, 47 balls, 8x4s, 3x6s, Hussain Tallat 41, 35 balls, 4x4s, 1×6, Muhammad Irfan 1-18, Hassan Raza 1-22, Umar Gul 1-31, Arsal Sheikh 1-33).