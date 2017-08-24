Kulsoom to win NA 120 seat by over 100,000 votes margin

LAHORE, Aug 24 (APP): PML-N Youth Wing President and MNA Capt.(R) Muhammad Safdar Thursday said that people have great love with PML-N leadership and Begum Kulsoom Nawaz will win the upcoming bye election in NA 120 Lahore with a clear margin of more than 100,000 votes.
Talking to APP here after attending Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH) Conference at Canal Fort Batapur, he said that every worker of
PML-N will become a frontline soldier during the election campaign
of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.
He said that as son, he will represent the PML-N candidate during
the campaign of bye elections. Capt. (R) Safdar expressed the hope that
she will be returned home after treatment very soon.
To a question, he said that only Islamic Shariah system
can resolve the outstanding issues faced by the people of
Pakistan. He said that former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif done a great job of introducing the Shariat Bill and
added that PML-N wanted solution of all problems of masses
through the Nizam-e-Mustafa.
Earlier, addressing the Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH) conference
at Masjid Nigah-e-Mustafa, Capt. Safdar stressed the need to
promote Islamic values and economic system in the country for
the welfare of people.
He said that PML-N is the only party that could implement the
true Islamic system based on equality, brotherhood and social justice
in accordance with the teachings of the Last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad
(PBUH).
He urged the Ulema to present the alternate economic
system against Riba with an aim to ensure economic equality
for the masses.
PML-N Youth Ulema & Mushaikh Wing General Secretary Allama
Farooq Ahmed Saeedi, Haji Mian Nasir Hussain, PML-N Youth
Ulema Wing Additional Secretary Abbas Hashim, Qazi Abdul
Ghaffar and a large number of people also were present on this
occasion.
