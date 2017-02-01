KP Governor announces Nawaz Sharif town in Miran Shah NWA

PESHAWAR, Feb 1 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra Wednesday announced Nawaz Sharif Town in Miran Shah, the agency headquarter of North Waziristan Agency (NWA). He said that relief package would also be given to affected families of Miran Shah Bazar.

KP Governor expressed these views while addressing a delegation of

Utmanzai tribe during his visit to Agency Headquarter Miran Shah.

MPAs, Commissioner Bannu, Additional Chief Secretary FATA, GoC NWA, tribal elders and civil and army officers were present on the occasion.

He said that due to successful operation of Zarb e Azb, the peace had

restored in FATA and across the country, adding that 90 percent Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDPs) had returned to their native towns and remaining would soon be returned.

He said Prime Minister, Muhammed Nawaz Sharif desired to bring FATA

people in mainstream and directed that reforms in FATA should be introduced as per the aspirations of local people.

Addressing people, the Governor said Nawaz Sharif town would have all

facilities and to be a well established society for the tribal people of area.

He said the government was fully aware of the issues and problems of

tribal people and taking measures in this regard.

He said the whole nation was proud of the sacrifices rendered by

security forces and tribe people in the war against terrorism.

These sacrifices made the peace possible in FATA and rest of the

country, he remarked.

The Governor said that respectable return of TDPs was top most priority of the government and many had already returned to their native areas while measures were being taken for return of the remaining TDPs, adding that there was no shortage of resources in this regard.

He asserted that reforms in FATA would be introduced in consultation

with the tribal people and said that majority of FATA population had agreed merge of FATA into KP.

Referring to various demands of the local people, the Governor said that

pragmatic measures were being taken for reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads, electricity supply, business activities and creating of employment opportunities in NWA.

He said that resources were being provided for education, health,

irrigation and agricultural sectors also.

Earlier, the Governor announced establishment of girls section of

Governor Model School in Miran Shah and Degree College for Girls and Governor Model School for girls in Mir Ali Tehsil.

He directed Political Administration of NWA to resolve the issue of

Miran Shah Market in consultation with the affected people.