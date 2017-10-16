Korea traditional music performances enthrall audience at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP):Korean traditional music performance enthralled audience here at jam-packed auditorium Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The performance was arranged by the Republic of Korea in collaboration with PNCA to mark National Foundation and Armed Forces Day of Korea.

The performance was comprised on nine segments having two parts. The troupe also sung Pakistan National songs and got a big applause from the audience.

The group is a professional Korean traditional music group founded in 2000. It has specialized in Gagok, Julpungryu and Pansori genres and has tried to find a way to modernization of Korean traditional music.

The Korean musicians have also been trying to find a modern format and sound to appeal the people and positioning of Korean traditional music of `Now’ and ‘Here’ and the music that mingle with contemporary.

Senior officials of Korean Embassy informed the audience that it was young talented musicians, which had composed stunning music using traditional instruments.

The music, they said that had deep roots in the Korean concept of `Johwa’ meaning harmony.

They further said that the musician group was internationally recognized and had used their talents to reinterpret traditional Korean Music in a modern way to create stunning new compositions.

Senior official of PNCA thanked the Embassy of Korea for providing such a wonderful opportunity and termed the Pak-Korea relations wonderful.

Cultural relations between the two countries would be further strengthened, he added.