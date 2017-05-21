Khawaja Asif to distribute laptops among students on 22nd

SIALKOT, May 21 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence,
Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif will distribute
laptops among brilliant students during special ceremonies
to be held at Govt College Women University (GCWU)
and Polytechnic Institute Sialkot on Monday (May 22).
According to official source, Provincial Minister for
Local Bodies Manshaullah Butt and parliamentarians will
also attend the events.
