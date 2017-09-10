Khawaja Asif held an open court

SIALKOT, Sep 10 (APP): Federal Minister for Foreign
Affairs Khawaja Muhammad Asif, on Sunday, held an open
Kutchery at the PML-N House here.
He listened the public complaints and issued order
for their redressal.
Provincial Minister for Local Bodies Punjab Mansha
ullah Butt, MLA-AJK Ch Muhammad Ishaq, MPA Ch Muhammad
Ikram, Mayor of Sialkot Municipal Corporation Ch Tauheed
Akhtar, Deputy Mayor Ch. Bashir Ahmed were also present
on this occasion.
