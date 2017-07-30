Khaqan, Khursheed, Rashid get nomination papers for PM election

ISLAMABAD, July 30 (APP): The National Assembly Secretariat
Sunday started issuing nominations papers for the election of
prime minister scheduled to be held on August 1 (Tuesday).
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz
(PML-N) and Sheikh Rashid of Awami Muslim League (AML) backed by
Pakistan Tehrkee-i-Insaf (PTI) visited the office of National
Assembly Secretary and obtained the nomination papers, while staff
of Leader of the Oppoistion in National Assembly Khursheed Ahmad
Shah collected six nomination papers.
The nomination papers will be received by the NA Secretariat
on July 31 till 2 pm, following which the Speaker will conduct
their scrutiny at 3 pm on the same day.
President Mamnoon Hussain has already summoned the National
Assembly session on August 1 at 3 pm for the prime minister’s
election.
After the election, the new prime minister will take oath of
his office, administered by the president. He will then constitute
his cabinet.
Meanhwile talking to newsmen, National Assembly Speaker Sardar
Ayaz Sadiq said the PM’s election was being held in the shortest
possible time as the country was without chief executive.
He said he would announce candidates for the Leader of the House
in National Assembly in presence of media persons after scrutiny of
nomination papers on Monday.
Meanwhile, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PML-N nominee for the prime
minister’s slot, said opponents were free to file references
against him.
Talking to media persons after meeting Jamait
Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman here, he said
he had been in politics for the last 30 years and had declared all
his assets.
The opponents could file multiple references against him, but
they should avoid mudslinging on baseless grounds, he added.
He said the party had nominated him as a candidate for the
office of prime minister and he would approach all the National
Assembly members to vote for him.
Replying to a question, Abbasi said he would form the cabinet
in consultation with the PML-N leadership. Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan,
he added, was an important leader, who had great respect in the
party.
Answering another question, he said having an ‘Iqama’ was not
illegal as it was just like a visa.
To a query, he said despite reservations the Supreme Court’s
verdict had already been implemented.
Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the decision to support the PML-N
candidate for prime minister would be taken in consultation with
the party leaders.
A meeting of the JUI-F’s parliamentary party had been summoned
in that regard, he added.
He said being an ally, the JUI-F would extend all-out support
to the PML-N for steering the country out of crisis. “We all have
collective responsibility to frustrate international conspiracies
against the country,” he added.
The Pakistan Peoples Party has convened a meeting of opposition
parties on Monday to evolve a strategy to field a joint candidate
for the prime minister’s slot.
