Khaqan, Khursheed, Rashid get nomination papers for PM election

ISLAMABAD, July 30 (APP): The National Assembly Secretariat

Sunday started issuing nominations papers for the election of

prime minister scheduled to be held on August 1 (Tuesday).

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

(PML-N) and Sheikh Rashid of Awami Muslim League (AML) backed by

Pakistan Tehrkee-i-Insaf (PTI) visited the office of National

Assembly Secretary and obtained the nomination papers, while staff

of Leader of the Oppoistion in National Assembly Khursheed Ahmad

Shah collected six nomination papers.

The nomination papers will be received by the NA Secretariat

on July 31 till 2 pm, following which the Speaker will conduct

their scrutiny at 3 pm on the same day.

President Mamnoon Hussain has already summoned the National

Assembly session on August 1 at 3 pm for the prime minister’s

election.

After the election, the new prime minister will take oath of

his office, administered by the president. He will then constitute

his cabinet.

Meanhwile talking to newsmen, National Assembly Speaker Sardar

Ayaz Sadiq said the PM’s election was being held in the shortest

possible time as the country was without chief executive.

He said he would announce candidates for the Leader of the House

in National Assembly in presence of media persons after scrutiny of

nomination papers on Monday.

Meanwhile, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PML-N nominee for the prime

minister’s slot, said opponents were free to file references

against him.

Talking to media persons after meeting Jamait

Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman here, he said

he had been in politics for the last 30 years and had declared all

his assets.

The opponents could file multiple references against him, but

they should avoid mudslinging on baseless grounds, he added.

He said the party had nominated him as a candidate for the

office of prime minister and he would approach all the National

Assembly members to vote for him.

Replying to a question, Abbasi said he would form the cabinet

in consultation with the PML-N leadership. Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan,

he added, was an important leader, who had great respect in the

party.

Answering another question, he said having an ‘Iqama’ was not

illegal as it was just like a visa.

To a query, he said despite reservations the Supreme Court’s

verdict had already been implemented.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the decision to support the PML-N

candidate for prime minister would be taken in consultation with

the party leaders.

A meeting of the JUI-F’s parliamentary party had been summoned

in that regard, he added.

He said being an ally, the JUI-F would extend all-out support

to the PML-N for steering the country out of crisis. “We all have

collective responsibility to frustrate international conspiracies

against the country,” he added.

The Pakistan Peoples Party has convened a meeting of opposition

parties on Monday to evolve a strategy to field a joint candidate

for the prime minister’s slot.