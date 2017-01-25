Kashmiris to observe Indian Republic Day as Black day tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world would observe the Indian Republic Day as Black Day on Thursday (January 26).

According to Radio Pakistan, Call for observance of the Black Day has been given by the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

Its aim is to convey to the world that India has denied the people of Jammu and Kashmir their inalienable right to self-determination.

The day would be marked with a complete strike in occupied Kashmir and anti-India demonstrations and rallies in the world capitals.