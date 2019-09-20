Kashmir status change a step to establish majoritaian Hindu state: Indian analyst told Global Times

BEIJING, Sep 20 (APP):The Indian prime minister is trying to establish a majoritarian Hindu state by implementing the agenda of reworking the basic pillars of Indian Constitution such as secularism and federalism and revocation of special status of Indian Occupied Kashmir is a step in that direction.

“Indian prime minister is implementing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)’s agenda of reworking the basic pillars of Indian Constitution, like secularism and federalism, in order to establish a majoritarian Hindu state. And revocation of Kashmir status is a step to establish a majoritarian Hindu state,”Prasenjit Bose, economist and political analyst based in Kolkaata, India told Global Times.