Kashmir Black Day observed in Tehran

ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (APP):The Embassy of Pakistan in Tehran observed Kashmir Black Day on Saturday to highlight India’s illegal occupation of Jammu & Kashmir and express solidarity with the people of Kashmir who are being subjected to worst kind of brutalities in the Indian-occupied Kashmir by Indian occupied forces, says a press release received here today from Tehran.

Ambassador Asif Durrani, in his speech, paid homage to the sacrifices of the Kashmiris and said that the brutal use of force by the Indian occupation forces has failed to suppress the indigenous struggle of the Kashmiri people aspiring for their right of self-determination, says a statement received here.

Referring to the atrocities and gross human rights violations being committed by India against the Kashmiri people, Ambassador Durrani said that after the extra-judicial killing of Burhan Wani last year by the Indian forces, Indian brutalities against innocent Kashmiris has increased to unprecedented levels in terms of killing and torture of Kashmiris, especially youth. New tactics of repression such as pellet guns are being employed to blind the people; there are thousands of ‘half widows’, the fate of their husbands is unknown for the past many years.

Ambassador Durrani added that the dispute of Jammu & Kashmir and Palestine are the oldest unresolved issues on the agenda of the United Nations. The non-implementation of the UN resolutions are not only a big question mark on the credibility of the UN but also a test for the conscience of the international community.

The Ambassador reaffirmed Pakistan’s diplomatic, moral and political support to the just struggle of the Kashmiri people and thanked the Iranian leadership for their support to the Kashmir cause.Messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan regarding the Kashmir Black Day were also readout on the occasion.

Veteran Iranian journalist Nasir YaminMardokhi presented a poem on Kashmir and Iranian Scholar Dr. Abdul RafeeHaqiqat, senior Iranian journalist Mohammad Reza Ahmedlou and an Iranian student from Urdu Department, Tehran University, in their speeches, expressed support and solidarity with the Kashmiri people struggling to achieve their right of self-determination.

A short documentary on India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and atrocities being committed by the Indian occupation forces was also screened.

A number of Iranian academicians, scholars, intellectuals, leading journalists, as well as Iranian students and members of the Pakistani community attended the event.