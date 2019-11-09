Kartarpur corridor to pave way for understanding between India, Pakistan: UN chief

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 09 (APP):United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Saturday welcomed the inauguration of Kartarpur corridor that opens the way for Indian Sikhs to visit one of their religion’s holiest sites in Pakistan without a visa, saying it would promote inter-faith harmony and understanding between the two countries.

The corridor, which links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Gurdaspur, was formally opened by Prime Minister Imran Khan at a colourful ceremony in Kartarpur on Saturday.

In a tweet, the UN chief said the corridor, which connects two key pilgrimage sites, would pave the way for “communication and understanding” between the neighbouring countries.