Karot Hydropower Project to be completed by early 2021

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP): The China Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC) project of Karot Hydropower Station is expected to be

completed by early 2020, around nine months ahead of its completion

date of December 2021, official sources said.

Roughly 25 per cent civil works of the project with installed

capacity of 720 MW has already been completed and work on the

remaining parts of the project is underway.

According to sources in Planning ministry, the project is

being constructed at river Jehlum with an estimated cost of

US $1420 million.

Financial close of the project was achieved in February, 2017

while land acquisition award has also been done.

Similarly, work for the construction of access roads, bridges,

concrete batching plant, diversion tunnel and spillway is in

process, the sources added.

The Karot Hydropower Project is a 720MW run-of-river project

to be built on the Jhelum River, and is being developed by Karot

Power Company (KPCL), a special purpose vehicle in which China Three

Gorges South Asia Investment (CSAIL) also holds a shares.

The hydropower project (HPP) will have a reservoir storage

capacity of 164.5m and is expected to create employment for

3,500 people, approximately 85 per cent comprising local citizens.

The Karot Hydropower Project will help to improve the

dependability of the energy supply in the region by providing up to

3436 GWH of electricity per annum, the sources added.

Moreover, the project would also help the government to

produce affordable, reliable, and clean energy for a longer period

as all the energy generation methods are costly, whereas with Karot

Hydropower Project; electricity will be generated at lower costs in

comparison with other power generation technologies.

“In today’s age when Wind and Solar power generation

technologies are still unable to produce cost effective energy,

hydro power is still the most cost effective and suitable power

generation technology available,” the source said.

With the passage of time power generation costs will be

reduced and ultimately, consumers will benefit from this lower

cost and more affordable electricity.