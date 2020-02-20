Karate Workshop to held at Pakistan Sports Complex on Feb 26

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):To promote karate among Pakistani people, the Embassy of Japan in collaboration with the Japan Karate Association (JKA) of Pakistan would host a workshop titled “6th JK National Karate Camp” on February 26

here at the Hamidi Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex.

The Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori, would inaugurate the day-long Workshop, said a press release issued here.

JKA has invited school children and their club members to participate in the workshop. In the presence of Shiina Katsutoshi, a leading Karate player and JKA official instructor, Instructors of the Japan Karate Association of Pakistan from Peshawar, Sialkot and Lahore would share physical as well as mental training with the participants during the day-long workshop.

Karate, which was included in the Olympic for the first time from the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, is one of internationally recognized martial arts, originating in Japan and has become popular in Pakistan.