Karakoram Highway, a vivid expression of China-Pakistan friendship: Former Chinese diplomat

BEIJING, July 15 (APP):Terming Karakoram Highway as a vivid expression of China-Pakistan friendship, a former Chinese diplomat Sunday stressed to create further awareness among the young generations of both the friendly countries about the significance of this road.

“Hundreds of Chinese road construction workers sacrificed their lives during the building of this highway,” Zhai Dequan, who served as a senior Chinese diplomat in Pakistan said while addressing a gathering of Chinese and Pakistani students during a briefing on “Journey of friendship on China Pakistan Friendship Road”, held here.

The Karakoram Highway, also known as the Friendship Highway in China, was built by the governments of Pakistan and China. It was started in 1959 and was completed and opened to the public in 1979.

He said that Pakistan contributed more as a nation to China-Pakistan friendship and called upon the Chinese authorities to strengthen their efforts to further promote this friendship in the minds and hearts of young Chinese and the society through people to people contacts.

The former diplomat opined that both the countries enjoyed close friendly and historical relations despite different cultures, languages and religious beliefs, adding, both countries also never interfered in the international matters of each other.

Deputy Secretary-General, Chinese Traditional Culture Union Fund of Director, Sophia Chan briefed the participants about Journey of Friendship on China Pakistan Friendship Road and invited the youth people from China and Pakistan for a road trip to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, talking after the ceremony, He Pei Xuan, a health expert said that she was planning to introduce the Chinese way of treatment in Pakistan.

“The Chinese medicines and methods of treatment are very popular all over the world and I am also looking forward to introducing it in the Pakistani market.

She said the Chinese treatment and medicines are cost-effective and good for human health having no side effects.