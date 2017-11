Karachi White beat Rawalpindi by 14 runs

ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP):Karachi Region White Friday beat Rawalpindi Region by 14 runs in the match of the National Twenty20 Cup 2017-18 at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi.

Rawalpindi won the toss and invited Karachi White to bat first where they scored 178 runs for six in 20 overs. Asad Shafiq 72, Sarfraz Ahmed 30 not out, Shahid Yousaf 21 batted well.

For Rawalpindi, Muhammad Irfan Jr 2 for 33, Shadab Khan 1 for 30, Muhammad Abbas 1 for 34 and Sohail Tanveer 1 for 35 took wickets.

In reply, Rawalpindi Region made 164 runs for 9 in 20 overs. Umar Amin 28, Iftikhar Ahmed 25, Sohail Tanvir 24, Umair Masood 24 were the main contributors.

For Karachi White, Anwar Ali 4 for 30, Ruman Raees 2 for 25 and Azam Hussain 2 for 33 took wickets. Man of the match was Asad Shafiq (Karachi Region White).

Summarized scores:

Karachi Region White 178-6 in 20 overs: (Asad Shafiq 72, 49 balls, 9x4s, 1×6, Sarfraz Ahmed 30*, 20 balls, 3x4s, 1×6, Shahid Yousaf 21, 20 balls, 1×4, 1×6, Muhammad Irfan Jr. 2-33, Shadab Khan 1-30, Muhammad Abbas 1-34, Sohail Tanveer 1-35).

Rawalpindi Region 164-9 in 20 overs: (Umar Amin 28, 14 balls, 3x4s, 2x6s, Iftikhar Ahmed 25, 24 ball, 1×4, 1×6, Sohail Tanvir 24, 12 balls, 3x6s, Umair Masood 24, 17 balls, 2x4s, 1×6, Anwar Ali 4-30, Ruman Raees 2-25, Azam Hussain 2-33).