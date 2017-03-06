JUI-F Chief, Dar exchange views on election reforms

ISLAMABAD, FEB 14 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Chief of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman Tuesday exchanged their views on election reforms.

JUI-F Chief called on Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, said a press statement of Finance Ministry. Federal Minister for Housing & Works, Akram Khan Durrani was also present in the meeting.

JUI-F Chief lauded the efforts of Finance Minister Dar in carrying out the hectic electoral reforms process with sincerity of purpose and full dedication.

Both the senior leaders agreed that the reforms would go a long way in improving electoral system in the country and invariably strengthen democratic norms.

During the meeting there was detailed discussion on the process of legislation in the parliament.

Overall political situation in the country was also came up to discussion during the meeting.