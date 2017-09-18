Joint efforts required to achieve 90% literacy rate: NCHD

ISLAMABAD, SEP 18 (APP): Chairperson, National Commission for
Human Development (NCHD) said Monday that joint efforts by all the
stakeholders were required to achieve 90 percent literacy rate and
100% enrollment rate, the targets of vision 2025.
Addressing the Senior Management Meeting to review NCHD
progress, she said that the number of out of school children was
22.6 million, which recently declined during the PML-N government,
because of its massive efforts in the field.
“World has moved forward from reading and writing to
technology, while we are still trying to make literate our 40%
illiterate population. Now we will have to take some fast
initiatives alongwith all stakeholders to become part of the digital
world,” she observed.
She said that, despite improvement in the indicators of
literacy, Pakistan was facing challenging situation as the literacy
rate was only 60% and 57 million people could not read and write.
She said, Pakistan among other countries of the world has
signed the Sustainable Development Goals, and Goal 4 of SDGs relates
to quality education and lifelong learning.
This year International Literacy day all the stakeholders
alongwith International donors assembled under one roof in Islamabad
to discuss the challenges for literacy and moving towards digital
world, she informed.
She said that mobile telephone apps could be used to monitor
and for evaluation field staff, as proposed by experts, she advised.
