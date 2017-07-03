JIT should visit Qatar to record statement of Qatari prince: Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, July 3 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister

on Political Affairs Dr Syed Asif Kirmani Monday said Joint

Investigation Team (JIT) should visit Qatar for recording

statement of Qatari prince to verify Sharif family’s business

history.

Talking to media here, he said in case the JIT does not go

to Qatar, Pakistan Muslim League (N) would have serious reservations

about the authenticity of its final report.

Qatari Prince has already verified his statement earlier

sent to the JIT, he added.

He said statement of Qatari prince was vital and critical

to the case as without recording his statement, the case would

remain incomplete.

Kirmani said the JIT deviated from its prescribed mandate by

summoning irrelevant persons.

He said Prime Minister’s cousin Tariq Shafi had no link

with London apartments.

He said there was no need to investigate the cases of

Hudaibiya Paper Mills, as the case had already been quashed by

the high court.

He said JIT had so far summoned each member of Sharif

family and now it could be the turn of workers of Pakistan Muslim

League (N).

Kirmani said the country’s journey of progress and

prosperity would continue despite hurdles.

“PML-N is a peace loving party. It will not allow anybody to

roll back the progress made so far by the country.”

Pakistan was passing through a critical juncture and the

presence of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif ensured

stability in the country, he added.

He revealed that JIT had unnecessarily hired the services

of a legal firm in London for obtaining documents regarding

London apartments despite the fact that these papers had already

been submitted in the Supreme Court.

Kirmani said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s name

had not been mentioned in Panama papers. Whereas 450 people

whose names appeared in Panama Papers were roaming free and

nobody bothered to hold them accountable, he added.

He said Hassan Nawaz, the son of Prime Minister, who flew

in from London to Islamabad for appearing before the JIT, had submitted

the attested copies of all financial documents related to

his businesses.

He recalled that former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and

Pervez Musharraf conducted trials of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

many times but nothing was found against the popularly

elected Prime Minister.

Some media persons were involved in propaganda against the

government, he added.

He said people of Pakistan loved Prime Minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif, who is an honest and upright person.

Kirmani criticised Imran Khan PTI chief, who was

hurling threats against the institutions.

People know reality of Panama Papers, he said, only

the opponents were creating hype. But the PML-N leadership had

already been cleared of the charges.

Responding to a question, he said from day one PML-N had

reservations about two members of the JIT.