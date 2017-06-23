Jinnah Scholarships awarded to 170 bright Sri Lankan students

ISLAMABAD, June 23 (APP): The Government of Pakistan through its

High Commission in Sri Lanka has awarded scholarships to 170 bright

Sri Lankan students of O & A levels under prestigious Jinnah

Scholarship programme worth SL Rs 4.225 million.

According to the High Commission, the scholarships are named after

the great statesman and leader of the Sub Continent, Quaid-e-Azam

Mohammad Ali Jinnah, who is the founder of Pakistan.

The award ceremony was held at a hotel in Colombo. The occasion

was graced by Vice Chancellor Buddhist & Pali University Ven. Prof.

Gallelle Sumanasiri Thero as the Chief Guest along with State Minister

for National Integration and Reconciliation Hon. A.H.M. Fouzi and

President Sri Lanka-Pakistan Friendship, Trade and Investment

Association, Ifthikhar Aziz as guests of honour.

cting High Commissioner of Pakistan Dr. Sarfraz Ahmed Khan Sipra,

officials of the High Commission and dignitaries from different walks

of life attended the ceremony, besides a large number of students and

their families.

Dr Sarfraz Sipra, in his brief welcome remarks, congratulated the

students for their academic achievements and expressed the hope that

they would continue to excel in their academic pursuits. He emphasized

the importance of collaboration between the two brotherly countries for augmented development of human capital.

Chief cuest Ven. Prof. Gallelle Sumanasiri Thero, in his address,

stated that he was delighted that he had been invited at the Jinnah Scholarships ceremony for the third consecutive time.

It was a matter of great pleasure that the scholarships were awarded

to Sri Lankan students without any discrimination on any grounds, he

added.

Thero underscored that Jinnah Scholarship programme had become an

important tool for promotion of religious, racial and interfaith harmony among the youth of Sri Lanka. He thanked the Government of Pakistan for

the continued endeavour towards encouraging the youth to raise their

moral for higher achievements in their lives. Education, he stressed,

was the only way to overcome sufferings.

Ven. Prof. Gallelle Sumanasiri Thero recalled his recent visit to

Pakistan and said that Pakistani people were peace-loving, hospitable

and generous. Pakistan was a real friend of Sri Lanka who always stood

with it in conflict situations, natural calamities and every hour of

need which the whole Sri Lankan nation acknowledged and admired, he

added.

These scholarships are awarded on the basis of a strict criteria

involving merit and need for financial assistance. Under the programme,

each successful student receives stipend of SL Rs 25,000 as assistance

for one year for following their studies.

The Government of Pakistan has been awarding the Jinnah Scholarships

since 2005. During the past 12 years approximately Rs 50 Million worth

of scholarships have been awarded.