Jindal’s visit did not figure in PM,COAS meeting: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP): Minister of State for Information,
Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday
contradicted a news item appeared in a section of media about mention of Indian businessman Sajjan Jindal’s visit to Pakistan during Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
In a statement the minister said: “There was no mention of Sajjan Jindal in meeting between the Prime Minister and the COAS.”
The minister said that “Jindal is a friend of the prime minister and met him in his personal capacity. The news item that made rounds yesterday is incorrect”.
