Japanese tea ceremony is aesthetic of preparing and serving a bowl of tea from one’s heart:Kurai

ISLAMABAD, May 11, (APP): Japan Ambassador to Pakistan, Takashi Kurai welcoming the guests of Japanse tea ceremony at his residence here Thursday evening along with his wife said that the traditional Japanese tea ceremony is more than just enjoying tea.

“It is a spiritual experience that you would be reminded to respect others, to feel harmony and purify yourself in the tranquility”, he remarked.

The Embassy of Japan organized a live demonstration of Chanoyu or Sado (Japanese Tea Ceremony) here at the residence of Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan to acquaint the Pakistani people with yet another important facet of Japanese culture and its civilization which was very unique and traditional.

This year marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan and today’s cultural event was in continuation of a variety of programmes that the Embassy of Japan in Islamabad had planned to hold throughout the year.

The Japanese Tea Ceremony, also called the Way of Tea, was a Japanese cultural activity involving the ceremonial preparation and presentation of matcha, powdered green tea and the art of its performance was called temae.

Wearing traditional Japanese dress kimono, Japanese ladies skillfully demonstrated the Japanese tea ceremony which was deeply appreciated by the people present at the occasion.

Ambassador Takashi Kurai said,” Japanese tea ceremony is a very traditional and unique cultural aspect of Japan”.

He said the act of preparing and drinking the powered green tea was an art which requires many years of study to master.

The whole process was not just drinking about tea, but was about aesthetic of preparing and serving a bowl of tea from one’s heart, added the Ambassador.