Italian business delegation calls on foreign minister

ISLAMABAD, July 10 (APP):An eight-member delegation of the Italian Company Leonardo, led by its CEO, Alessandro Profuma called on Foreign Minister Abdullah Hussain Haroon here on Tuesday.

The two sides expressed satisfaction on growing business and investment environment in Pakistan. Both sides emphasized the importance of business to business relations in order to promote cooperation in diverse areas of trade and investment.

The CEO also briefed the foreign minister on his interaction with various government officials and representatives of the private sector in Pakistan.

The delegation is on a two day business visit to promote trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan.