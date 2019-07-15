IPC ministry to hold diplomacy conference to promote sports: Fahmida Mirza

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP):Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fahmida Mirza said on Monday that it had been decided to hold a sports diplomacy conference within two months to find out ways for promoting sports culture in the country.

“The work to hold the conference is at the initial stage. I want this conference to be of international level wherein sports experts from other countries will also be invited. Hopefully, we’ll be to hold this by the end of August or early September,” she told APP in an exclusive chat.

Fahmida expressed the hope that sports experts and professionals at the conference would give valuable inputs, which would help prepare a comprehensive roadmap for promoting a healthy sports culture in the country.