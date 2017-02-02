IOC intervenes to resolve PHF, HI conflict

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): The International Olympic Committee

(IOC) has finally intervened to resolve, in fiftten days,the conflict between Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) and Hockey India.

It may be mentioned here that Hockey India (HI) recently in a

statement had announced not to play any bilateral series

against Pakistan unless the latter’s federation submits an

unconditional apology in writing over Champions Trophy 2014

incident.

Talking to APP, an official of Pakistan Hockey close to the

developments said as India’s Dr Narinder Batra is the International

Hockey Federation’s (FIH) President therefore the international body

can be biased against PHF.

“Therefore the IOC has stepped in the matter and has ensured

to sort it out in 15 days,” he said.

When contacted PHF Secretry declined to comment on the

issue.