Investment in R&D central point of economic growth: Baligh

ISLAMABAD, April 26 (APP): Minister of State for Federal

Education and Professional Training Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman

Wednesday said investment in ‘research and development’ (R&D)

was a central point of economic growth.

Addressing a seminar on ‘Innovation -Improving Lives’

organized by Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan

(IPO-Pakistan) in connection with World Intellectual Property

Day, he said over the past years incredible growth had been seen

in technology on a global scale.

Highlighting the seminar’s theme, the minister said as

nations had become more globalized, innovation linkages were

quickly gaining prominence, leading to collaboration among them

involving academia and industry as a key driver of economic

growth.

He said, “Patents are used as a measure of output of

innovation and are the most preferred intellectual property in

relation to technological innovations.”

Baligh said there was a correlation among innovation, patent

filing and development in society. The trend of patent filing, he

said, reflected economic growth of a country and social development

in that society.

Emphasizing the need of ‘research and development’, he said

the government had substantially increased the budget for

research and development sector with focus on innovation driven

research.

Internationally, he said, private sector was taking lead in

spending on research in national economy, which should be followed

by the private sector in Pakistan as well.

He appreciated the efforts of IPO-Pakistan for creating

awareness about intellectual property rights (IPRs) in the

country.

Earlier, IPO-Pakistan Chairman Shahid Rashid, in his welcome

address, said the vision of IPO was to put Pakistan on the

intellectual property map of the world as a compliant and

responsible country by promoting and protecting IPRs.

“Our mission is to integrate and upgrade IP infrastructure

for improved service delivery, increased public awareness and

enhanced enforcement coordination for achieving the goal of

being an IP based nation,” he added.

He said due to the efficient policies of IPO-Pakistan, the

number of applications had soared from 32,443 in 2014-15 to

44,364 in 2015-16 in trademarks, patents, copyrights and

industrial designs.

The seminar was also addressed by John K. Dickerson, the

Senior Advisor of the Commercial Law Development Programme (CLDP) of

the U.S. Department of Commerce and Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman,

Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Coordinator General, COMSTECH,

OIC, Shoukat Hameed Khan.

On the occasion, leading universities from Punjab and Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa established their stalls in an exhibition to draw the

attention of the audience to innovation and creativity.