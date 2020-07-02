Investigation underway into issuance of 236 ‘illegal pilot licenses’: Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, Jul 02 (APP):Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Thursday said an inquiry into issuance of ‘illegal licenses’ to some 236 pilots from 2012 to 2018 was in progress.

All the state institutions had been destroyed during the decade-long rule of two parties, which had issued licences to suspected pilots, he said while addressing a press conference here flanked by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar.

Ali Zaidi said in March 2019, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had introduced a new aviation policy as its top priority was the safety of air passengers.

He said after investigations, some 54 pilots were grounded. The inquiry into the irregularities committed in the aviation sector was underway, which would hopefully be completed within four months.

The minister said after completion of the inquiry, the Pakistan International Airlines would be purged of all irregular inductions and it would become an airline observing high safety standards.

The PIA, which had provided its services to many foreign airlines in the past, would be restored to its past glory, he added.

Ali Zaidi said five senior officers of the Civil Aviation Authority had been suspended. It was imperative for a bright future of Pakistan that improvement should be brought in all its institutions, he added.

He said investigations revealed tat corrupt elements existed in every department, and those involved in such ‘illegal appointments’ would have to face accountability.

Replying to a question, he said accountability had been started from the top and whosoever was found involved in corruption and corrupt practices, would be brought to justice.

He said same was the case in the Maritime Affairs Ministry, where no audit had been conducted during the last 10 years.

The minister said the vacant posts of Civil Aviation Authority would be filled on merit for which advertisements would be given.

He said former minister Mushahidullah, who, he alleged, was known for staging dramas, had inducted all his family in the PIA, but all such “rotten eggs” would be thrown out for the betterment of departments.

To another question, he said licences of some 4,000 pilots in India were fake.