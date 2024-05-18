CS for adopting preventive measures to save people from heatwave

KARACHI, May 18 (APP): Chief Secretary Sindh, Syed Asif Hyder Shah, presided over a high-level meeting to assess and strategise comprehensive measures to address the impending heat wave expected to hit the province from May 21 to 27.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Energy, Secretary Rehabilitation, Commissioner Karachi, Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (DG PDMA), and other key officials. Additionally, all Divisional Commissioners participated via video link.

During the meeting, DG PDMA briefed the participants on the alert issued to all relevant organizations regarding the anticipated heat wave. The detailed session involved discussions on various preventive measures and plans implemented by the commissioners to mitigate heat stroke risks.

Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah recalled the severe heat wave of 2015, which resulted in significant loss of lives. He highlighted the government’s improved preparedness in 2016, which successfully saved many lives.

The chief secretary emphasised the importance of a proactive awareness campaign to educate the public on heat wave prevention and safety measures. He issued directives for the establishment of heat wave prevention centres in all hospitals across the province to provide immediate assistance and relief.

He asked to ensure the availability of drinking water in all markets to help prevent dehydration and heat-related illnesses. He asked the authorities to set up sun protection sheds in areas with high pedestrian traffic to offer shade and prevent heat strokes.

Rescue 1122 services are to remain on high alert to respond promptly to any emergencies.

The Secretary Energy has been tasked with ensuring an uninterrupted electricity supply from K Electric, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), and Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) during the heat wave period.

All deputy commissioners were instructed to establish heat stroke centres at public places to facilitate immediate medical assistance.

Media outlets were requested to launch a comprehensive campaign to raise awareness about the heat wave, including prevention tips and treatment options. This campaign will utilize television, radio, social media, and print media to ensure widespread dissemination of critical information.

The chief secretary underscored the collective responsibility of all departments and organisations in safeguarding the health and well-being of the citizens during this challenging period.

He reiterated the need for coordinated efforts and vigilant monitoring to effectively manage the situation.