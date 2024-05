APP50-170524

ISLAMABAD: May 17 – Turkmenistan Volleyball Team captain receives Winner up Trophy of the 2nd Engro Central Asian Volleyball Championship 2024 after losing the final match against Pakistan at Pakistan Sports Complex.

APP54-170524

ISLAMABAD: May 17 – Players in action during a thrilling final Volleyball match of 2nd Engro Central Asian Volleyball Championship 2024 playing between Pakistan and Turkmenistan Volley ball teams at Pakistan Sports Complex. Pakistan wins the Trophy.