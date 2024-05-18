Poet Obaidullah Aleem remembered on death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP):The 26th death anniversary of the famous poet of modern Urdu Obaidullah Aleem was observed on Saturday.

He was born on June 12, 1939, in Bhopal, British India.

Obaidullah Aleem completed his post-graduation in Urdu from Karachi University.

Obaidullah Aleem was ranked among the best Ghazal writers of modern times.

He started his career with Radio Pakistan and later, he joined Pakistan Television as a producer.

His famous books of poetry are “Chand Chehra Sitara Ankhhen”, “Veeran Saray Ka Diya” and “Nigar-e-Subah ke Ummed Main”.

He died on this day in 1998 at the age of fifty-eight in Karachi.