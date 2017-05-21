Int’l wrestlers appreciate spectators’ passion for game

ISLAMABAD, May 21 (APP): International wrestlers have said that

featuring in pro wrestling competitions in Pakistan has been an incredible experience for them and they would love to come here again.

Tiny Iron of UK told media at a press conference here at local hotel

on Sunday that he was happy to be in Pakistan. “I’ve really enjoyed in Pakistan. It looks like as if I’m in my own country. I’ll like to come here again with my family,” the six feet tall wrestler

said.

He said he felt as he was among his own people. “The love and

admiration which I got here is unforgettable,” he added.

Former WWC Universal Heavyweight Champion Carlito said Pakistan was a

beautiful country and he would go back to his home with sweet memories. “I’ve heard fans here are really passionate and excited for wrestling. It has been a unique experience to perform in front of them,” he added.

Badshah Pehlwan Khan, the only Pakistani pro wrestlers said he was

happy international wrestlers had come to Pakistan. “These are proud moments and like a dream coming true. I’m really happy that I’ve played a role in bringing pro wrestling competitions

to Pakistan,” he said.

“It is time tell the world that Pakistan is a peaceful country and its

people are sports lovers,” he added.

The Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan’s first ever wrestling

promotion, Pro Wrestling Entertainment (PWE) Syed Asim Ali Shah said he was happy to bring wrestling contests to Pakistan. He expressed the hope that soon PWE would become one of the top promotions in the world.