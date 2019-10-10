Int’l firms, expat Pakistanis keen to invest in Pakistan: PM spokesperson

LONDON, Oct 10 (APP):Spokesperson to the Prime Minister for Trade and Investment in the United Kingdom and Europe Sahibzada Amir Jahangir Thursday said big international companies and overseas Pakistani investors were keen to invest in Pakistan as a business friendly government was at the helm of affairs there.

The government led by an honest Prime Minister Imran Khan had offered trade trade and investment opportunities in different sectors of economy and the investors, especially from the United Kingdom and Europe wanted to take benefit of the conducive business environment, he said while talking to APP.

Many investors, particularly expat Pakistanis the UK and Europe had contacted him and he was planning to organize their visit to Pakistan soon so that they could explore avenues of trade and investment there, he added.