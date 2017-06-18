Int’l Father’s Day celebrated

ISLAMABAD, June 18 (APP): Like other parts of the world,
International Father’s Day was also celebrated in Pakistan to pay
tribute to the unconditional love and support he (father) provides
to the whole family especially his children.
It honours fathers for their relentless dedication for their
families, and celebrates fatherhood and paternal bonds, and also the
influence of fathers in our society.
Father’s Day is being celebrated since 1967 as a bid to honor
the presence of the only real life superhero of every child.
Children make special efforts for their fathers on this day
while giving them gifts, planning a party or spending quality time
with them.
Although it is celebrated on a variety of dates worldwide,
many countries observe this day on the third Sunday in June.
The day has a long history dating back to more than a century
to complement Mother’s Day in celebrating fathers and male parents.
The first known celebration was held in 1910 by Sonara Smart
Dodd in Spokane, Washington who wanted to honour her father who was a war veteran and a single father and had raised six children.
The celebration later faded in obscurity as many Americans
feared the commercialisation of the day. In 1913, President Woodrow
Wilson want to make it official but it was resisted by Congress.
In 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson issued the first
presidential proclamation honoring fathers, and designated the
third Sunday in June as Father’s Day. It was made into law six years
later by President Richard Nixon.
The day is celebrated by people expressing their love and
respect for their fathers, and by giving gifts to appreciate the
efforts and sacrifices their father undertakes for their upbringing
and well-being.
