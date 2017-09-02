ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (APP): China has urged upon the international
community to acknowledge contributions of Pakistan in war against terrorism.
According to Radio China, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Hua
Chunying during her regular press briefing in Beijing said that the China
reiterated that Pakistan as a forefront state in war against terrorism has
rendered great sacrifices in this regard.
She said China is willing to work with Pakistan and other countries to
enhance cooperation on counter-terrorism and protect regional security and
stability.
Int’l community should acknowledge Pakistan’s sacrifices in war against terrorism
ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (APP): China has urged upon the international