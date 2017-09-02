Int’l community should acknowledge Pakistan’s sacrifices in war against terrorism

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (APP): China has urged upon the international

community to acknowledge contributions of Pakistan in war against terrorism.

According to Radio China, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Hua

Chunying during her regular press briefing in Beijing said that the China

reiterated that Pakistan as a forefront state in war against terrorism has

rendered great sacrifices in this regard.

She said China is willing to work with Pakistan and other countries to

enhance cooperation on counter-terrorism and protect regional security and

stability.