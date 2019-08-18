International coach Kahlid Atlas hold squash clinic in Kohat

PESHAWAR, Aug 18 (APP):After successful conduct of modern-day squash clinics in Peshawar and Abbottabad, Khalid Atlas Khan conducted similar squash clinics under the aegis of Southern Philippines Muslim and Non Muslim Unity and Development Association at Company Bagh Squash Courts Kohat for the first time.

President District Kohat Squash Association Faqir Awan was also present during a daylong squash clinic wherein a total of 12 players from different age groups went through rigorous modern-day squash training under qualified squash coach Khalid Atlas Khan.