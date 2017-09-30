Indonesian Ambassdor calls on CM Shehbaz

LAHORE, Sept 30 (APP): Ambassador of Indonesia to

Pakistan Iwan Suyydie Amri called on Chief Minister

Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday to discuss

matters of mutual interest and measures to further improve

bilateral cooperation and relations.

Addressing on the occasion, the chief minister said

Pakistan and Indonesia had bilateral religious, cultural

and trade ties and there was need to further improve these

ties.

He said there was a great scope of cooperation in the

hilal food products and their exports can be boosted. He

said export with Indonesia can be enhanced in the agriculture

sector and there should be more and more exchange of trade

delegations, he maintained.

He directed the formation of a committee under the

secretary livestock for cooperation with Indonesia to increase

export of hilal food products and directed it to finalize

recommendations in this regard at the earliest.

Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan Iwan Suyydie Amri

said Pakistan and Indonesia enjoy good relations and we are

keen to improve ties in the sectors of hilal food, textile,

leather and telecom sectors.

Provincial ministers Malik Nadeem Kamran, Sheikh

Alluddin, chairman P&D, secretaries of other concerning

departments were also present on the occasion.