LAHORE, Sept 30 (APP): Ambassador of Indonesia to
Pakistan Iwan Suyydie Amri called on Chief Minister
Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday to discuss
matters of mutual interest and measures to further improve
bilateral cooperation and relations.
Addressing on the occasion, the chief minister said
Pakistan and Indonesia had bilateral religious, cultural
and trade ties and there was need to further improve these
ties.
He said there was a great scope of cooperation in the
hilal food products and their exports can be boosted. He
said export with Indonesia can be enhanced in the agriculture
sector and there should be more and more exchange of trade
delegations, he maintained.
He directed the formation of a committee under the
secretary livestock for cooperation with Indonesia to increase
export of hilal food products and directed it to finalize
recommendations in this regard at the earliest.
Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan Iwan Suyydie Amri
said Pakistan and Indonesia enjoy good relations and we are
keen to improve ties in the sectors of hilal food, textile,
leather and telecom sectors.
Provincial ministers Malik Nadeem Kamran, Sheikh
Alluddin, chairman P&D, secretaries of other concerning
departments were also present on the occasion.
Indonesian Ambassdor calls on CM Shehbaz
LAHORE, Sept 30 (APP): Ambassador of Indonesia to