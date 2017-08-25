Indonesia removes Pakistan from restrictive Calling Visa Country List

ISLAMABAD, Aug. 25 (APP): Indonesian government has announced removal of

Pakistan from their Calling Visa Country List after concerted efforts of Pakistani leadership

and the Embassy of Pakistan in Jakarta.

Pakistan had been on this restrictive list for almost 13 years, Pakistan

Embassy in Jakarta said here Friday.

Coordinating Minister of Indonesia to Political, legal and Security

Affairs, General (R) Wiranto announced the news in media after attending the meeting

convened in this regard by Vice President of Indonesia, Jusuf Kalla.

The official Decree for the implementation of this arrangement was

expected to be issued in coming weeks.

As per new regulations, the Indonesian Missions in Pakistan and other

countries would be authorized to issue visas to Pakistani nationals without referring the

application to immigration authorities in Jakarta.

The decision to this effect was made by the Indonesian government in

view of growing trade relations and interest of Pakistani travelers in Indonesian tourist

destinations.

The visa processing after issuance of Decree will be easier and quicker.

After the implementation of new visa policy, Pakistanis around the globe,

especially residing in the South East Asia region will be able to obtain Indonesian visa with

ease. The relaxed visa policy will not only result in expansion of bilateral and economic

relations between the two countries but would also increase people to people contacts,

Pakistan embassy in Jakarta concluded.