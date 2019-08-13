India’s power grab in Kashmir puts the region at risk of conflict: LA Times

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (APP):The Editorial Board of a respected American newspaper has condemned India’s annexation of the disputed Kashmir region, a move, it said, has thrown into turmoil the world’s most militarized region.

“These unilateral, aggressive and provocative acts by the Indian government do no credit to the world’s largest democracy,” The Los Angeles Times’ board said in an editorial.

“Restricting civil liberties and cutting off communications are hallmarks of thuggery, not freedom. And needlessly exacerbating tensions in this tensest of regions is irresponsible,” the newspaper said.

“The region remained majority Muslim — the only area in the country that is — even as Hindu nationalists rose to power in India in recent years”, it pointed out.