India’s action in Kashmir aimed at eliminating a Muslim-majority state: Major US media outlet

NEW YORK, Aug 09 (APP):The Editorial Board of Bloomberg, a prominent American economic and financial news service, has called India’s annexation of occupied Kashmir a “shock decision”, saying it clear implication was that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party “was intent on eliminating rather than celebrating a Muslim-majority state.”

“Without a change of course, he (Modi) is likely to fail,” the editorial said, while pointing out Kashmiri people’s grievances under the Indian rule.

“Until India finds some way to make Kashmiris feel like full citizens, in control of their lives and their destinies, their land will remain what it has been for far too long: a troubled place, and a threat to peace and prosperity,” the editorial said.