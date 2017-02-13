3 Pakistani injured soldiers embrace Shahadat

RAWALPINDI, Feb 13 (APP): The critically injured three soldiers of Pakistan army following unprovoked Indian firing on Line of Control (LoC) in Thob Sector near Bhimber on Monday succumbed to their injuries and embraced Shahadat.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), those embraced Shahadat included, Naik Ghulam Rasool, Naik Imran Zafar and Sepoy Imam Bukhsh.

The unprovoked firing by India was responded effectively by Pakistani troops.

Reports of Indian casualties in exchange of fire.