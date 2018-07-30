Indian PM phones Imran Khan; congratulates him on election victory

ISLAMABAD, Jul 30 (APP):Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday phoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and congratulated him on the victory in general election 2018.

According to a press release issued by the PTI’s Media Wing here, Prime Minister Modi during his phonic conversation expressed good wishes for Imran Khan.

He said India was ready to start a new era of relations with Pakistan. The two countries would have to adopt a joint strategy to move forward, he added.

Imran Khan thanked Prime Minister Modi for congratulations and extending good wishes.

The PTI Chairman said since wars and bloodshed created tragedies, efforts should be made to resolve the issues through dialogue. The two countries would have to make joint efforts to retrieve the poor masses from the merciless clutches of poverty, he added.

Meanwhile, the Indian External Affairs’ Ministry, in a statement about the Indian PM’s conversation with Imran Khan, said, “Prime Minister spoke to Mr Imran Khan, Chairperson of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party and congratulated him for his party emerging as the largest political party in the National Assembly of Pakistan in the recently conducted general elections.”

“Prime Minister expressed hope that democracy will take deeper roots in Pakistan. Prime Minister also reiterated his vision of peace and development in the entire neighbourhood,” the statement added.