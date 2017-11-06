Indian minister’s visit to disputed area may complicate border issue: China

BEIJING, Nov 6 (APP): A Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson said on Monday that Indian Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visit to disputed areas of the China-India border may complicate the border issue and is not conducive to efforts made by two countries to maintain peace and tranquility of the border area.

“We believe that Indian official’s visit to the disputed area of the China-India border may complicate the border issue and is not conducive to the efforts made by the two sides to maintain the peace and tranquility of the border area,” Hua Chunying said while responding to a question regarding Indian Defense Minister’s visit of border area in the so called “Arunachal Pradesh” during her regular press briefing here.

She said that China’s position on the issue of China-India border is clear-cut, adding, “It is an objective fact that there are disputes over the eastern section of the China-India border.”

The spokesperson hoped that the Indian side can make concerted efforts with China to continue creating enabling conditions and atmosphere for the two sides to properly resolve the border issue through negotiation and uphold the overall picture of the bilateral relations.