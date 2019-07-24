Indian Deputy HC summoned at FO over LoC ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP):The Foreign Office on Wednesday summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to lodge protest over the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on July 22 and 23.

Director General South Asia and SAARC Dr. Mohammad Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement, investigate the incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

“The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation,” he told the Indian deputy high commissioner.