Indian CFVs given befitting response: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Aug 20 (APP):Pakistan Army’s has given befitting response to Indian ceasefire violations (CFVs) in Tatta Pani sector along the Line of Control (LoC), Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a Tweet here on Tuesday.

Indian firing had martyred three civilians including a 7 years old boy, he said.

Pakistan Army targeted Indian posts subsequently, six Indian soldiers including an officer were killed and many injured besides, destroying two bunkers, he added.