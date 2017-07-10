Indian Army receives befitting response from Pakistan Army for targeting civilians across LOC

RAWALPINDI July 9 (APP): In befitting response to the Indian

unprovoked firing targeting civilian population across the Line of

Control (LOC) substantial losses were inflicted upon them by

Pakistan Army in shape of men and material.

“Pakistan Army befittingly responded on July 9, causing substantial losses to men and material. Two Indian Army posts firing on innocent civilians have been destroyed. Four Indian soldiers killed, ” news release of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued here in wee hours on Monday said.

Pakistan Army shall protect civil population against unprovoked Indian aggression at all cost, it said.

On the death anniversary of Kashmiri hero Burhan Wani Shaheed

on July 8, when Kashmiris all over the world were protesting against

Indian atrocities, the Indian Army initiated unprovoked fire across

Line of Control (LOC) in Rawalakot Sector, targeting innocent civil

population in village Tetrinote, Manwa, Satwal and Chaffar with

mortars and rockets fire, resulting in death of 5 innocent citizens

including four women and an old man while injuring another five

people including three young girls.

Meanwhile, ISPR have issued video clips showing that Pakistan

Army was effectively engaging the Indian Army posts from where the

civilian population across the LOC was being targeted by them