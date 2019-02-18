India turns up with old rhetoric at ICJ’s Jadhav case hearing

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday initiated its four-day public hearing regarding Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav at the Hague, Netehrlands, with India making its legal submissions on the first day.

A 15-member panel of ICJ judges heard the arguments from Joint Secretary of Indian External Affairs Ministry Deepak Mittal at the Peace Palace – the seat of the Court, from 2 pm to 5 pm Pakistan Standard Time.