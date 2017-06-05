India to have response with full force in case of misadventure: DGMO Pak Army

RAWALPINDI June 05 (APP): Special Hotline Contact was
established between Pakistan and Indian Directore Generals of
Military Operation (DGsMO) on Tuesday at 1000 hrs (PST) in the
backdrop of recent ceasefire violations by Indian Army along the
Line of Control (LOC)/Working Boundary.
Pakistani DGMO Maj Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza raised issues of
unprovoked firing by Indian troops along LOC/Working Boundary and
continuously targeting of innocent civilians particularly on June 1,
2017 in Battal, Hot Spring and Jandrot Sectors which resulted in
martyrdom of innocent civilians.
Pakistan DGMO told his counterpart that killing of innocent
civilians and inadvertent crossers at LoC and labeling them
infiltrators is highly unprofessional and unsoldierly.
DGMO Pakistan Army asked for actionable evidence regarding
alleged infiltration and also to look inwards for correct
identification of the issue.
Pakistan Army is committed to maintain peace and tranquility
along LOC / Working Boundary. However, any Indian misadventure from
across/along LoC in any form shall be responded with full force at
the time and place of our choosing with onus of responsibility on
Indian aggressive behavior.