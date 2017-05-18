India has no substance in Kulbhushan Jadhav case, says AGP Ashtar Ausaf

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Ashtar Ausaf Ali Thursday said International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) decision has not changed the status of Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case in any manner.

According to a statement issued by AGP office, Ashtar Ausaf said, “As far as Pakistan is concerned, the court’s decision today has not changed the status of Commander Jadhav’s case in any manner. In our submissions on May 15, we had assured the court unambiguously that Commander Jadhav would be provided every opportunity and remedy available under the law to defend his case.”

“We are confident that India would not be able to hide the subversive activities it is trying to carry out through its agents like Commander Jadhav. India has no substance in the case,” he said.

He said, “Commander Jadhav still has ample time to petition for clemency. To recall, we had in our presentation on May 15, proposed to the court that a final hearing be held on the merits and maintainability of the case as early as possible. We are determined to pursue this case to its logical end.”

“In today’s interim order, the ICJ has stated that by way of provisional measures, the status quo be maintained in the case of Commander Jadhav,” he said and added, “The court has clearly underscored that the provisional measures are without prejudice to the final determination of the merits and jurisdiction of the case.”

Ashtar said the provisional measures are a procedural process only to enable the court to have full consideration at a later hearing.

These measures have no bearing whatsoever on the final decision of the court, he added.

He said Pakistan attended the hearing out of its utmost respect for the court and pursuant to the established jurisprudence that the challenge to jurisdiction can be made via appearance and not by abstaining from the process.

In addition, Pakistan attended because of its conviction that the only way to resolve all outstanding issues is through peaceful means.